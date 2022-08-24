First Nintendo Switch Emulation Protection System Released

We get a new and interesting message that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case of news focused on the company.

Specifically, it appears that the company Denuvo by Irdeto is getting involved to prevent piracy on Nintendo Switch. He has announced arevolutionary technology to protect games released on Nintendo Switch from piracy” at Gamescom 2022.

This is what was shared:

Nintendo consoles have long suffered from piracy issues and the Switch is no different. Even if a game is protected against piracy in its PC version, the version released on Switch can be emulated from day one and played on PC, thus circumventing the strong protections offered in the PC version. This can happen with any of the numerous games available on Switch. By preventing piracy on Switch and blocking unauthorized emulations on PC, studios can increase their revenue during the game’s release window, which is the most important period for monetization. Nintendo Switch emulation protection will ensure that anyone who wants to play the game will have to purchase a legitimate copy. For more information about Denuvo and the gaming protection offer, visit https://irdeto.com/denuvo/

No further details are available at this time, so we’ll have to keep an eye out to see if this actually helps against piracy on console. In any case, this is certainly good news.

