Curious residents and citizens have long noticed the work of several workers here in Bering Street, struggling with the construction of a strange building and the recovery of a warehouse that has been disused for years, but little is revealed about how much the great Hollywood machine is. orchestrating for Michael Mann’s Enzo Ferrari film. Except that, for the occasion, Modena will exceptionally become the seat of the Cavallino factory registered in 1957. The real seat was in Maranello, but in front of the cameras you will not notice any difference between the country of the horse and the Madonnina district. Once the building is completed, an Enzo Ferrari played by Adam Driver will kick Bering away and maybe even Patrick Dempsey, another American star who will play the role of the great driver and designer Piero Taruffi, will appear. Just this week the arrival of the actor who became famous with the Grey’s Anatomy series will arrive in the city, ready for new takes. To know when the latter will start again in Modena, we will have to wait. For today the shooting has moved to Reggio Emilia, but under the Ghirlandina several places have already been cordoned off to host Michael Mann and his stellar cast again: Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz will return to Corso Canalgrande, via Paolo Ferrari, Largo Garibaldi, park Ferrari and, in fact, in via Bering.