Fernando Tatis Jr. responds to his Padres teammates who criticized him for being suspended

After being suspended for 80 games, Fernando Tatis Jr. broke his silence and responded to his San Diego Padres teammates who criticized him in MLB 2022.

It was not easy news for anyone to assimilate and many spoke with the heat of the moment, but it was time to hear it face to face. Fernando Tatis Jr. met for the first time with his classmates San Diego Padres after being suspended for the MLB by violating Major League Baseball’s substance abuse policy and…

Once Tatis Jr.’s suspension became known, Padres players like Joe Musgrove and Mike Clevinger criticized the shortstop born in the Dominican Republic. While Musgrove hinted that welcoming Fernando will be a process, Clevinger was tougher.

“This is the second time he has disappointed us, one expects him to grow from these, but I think we don’t need anyone else in this team”, he claimed Mike Clevinger. Will he have changed his mind after the meeting with Fernando Tatis Jr.? Musgrove already did.

Joe Musgrove admitted it wasn’t an easy conversation they had face-to-face with Fernando Tatis Jr. in the shortstop’s return to Petco Park since being banned by MLB for 80 games. However, the launcher San Diego Padres held that “People make mistakes. It’s something that we’re definitely not going to keep over his head for the rest of his career.”

Tatis Jr. responds to his Padres teammates who criticized him for being suspended

Far from entering into controversy, Fernando Tatis Jr. He responded with a harsh self-criticism to his teammates from the San Diego Padres who criticized him after being sanctioned by the MLB when testing positive for the substance clostebol: “I really understand. I’ve said harsher things to myself in front of the mirror.”