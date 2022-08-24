Ferdinand: “I’m sure, Ronaldo wanted to humiliate Carragher. He always does this with those who criticize him … “

The former United star and profound connoisseur of Cristiano Ronaldo, has very few doubts about the dynamics of the “case” linked to CR7’s failure to greet Carragher on live television.

Rio Ferdinand, former United star and profound connoisseur of Cristiano Ronaldo, has very few doubts about the dynamics of the “case” linked to CR7’s failure to greet Carragher on live television before the big match between Red Devils and Liverpool. The former footballer is absolutely certain that the Portuguese has scientifically planned everything to humiliate the commentator who had criticized him on live TV.

Ferdinand leaves no room for interpretations in his speech a Vibe with Five. “Trust me, Cristiano has certainly read or heard Carragher’s comments about him. And he thought about going out on the pitch and giving him a good lesson. Cristiano is not the kind of footballer who comes home, cuts the plug and isolates himself. from the world. Indeed, he does not miss anything concerning him. And every action of his in front of the media is studied. I am sure that Cristiano acted with total awareness of what he was doing. And that he also studied how to humiliate him. He had calculated everything. “

If Ferdinand’s thesis is true, the plan has worked out really well. Although he remained on the bench for almost the entire match, Ronaldo still managed to take the stage. “I have always said that Ronaldo uses people’s criticisms and expert comments as a stimulus. This is why he has always been particularly sensitive to rumors about him. He knows very well who respects him, who speaks well and who speaks badly. for him they are like gasoline on the fire for those who, like him, always want to be the best. It is not the first time, after all, that he has raised a fuss. I remember that he did something similar with Gary Lineker, only because he said he was a big fan of Messi. What he did did not surprise me at all, on the contrary I found the curtain really funny “.

