“Feed invaded by posts from strangers”

A crazed feed that shows “random” posts from unknown people, mostly about celebrity and VIP pages. It is the strange bug of the social network Facebook reported by over 2000 users in Great Britain.

The problems started on the morning of Wednesday, August 24, starting at 7am. The Downdetector website that monitors website outages shows that over 2,000 users report problems, 77% related to the feed.

The users of the Meta-branded social network flocked to Twitter denouncing what was happening. No answer has come from Meta so far.

«Facebook is down or what’s going on ???? My feed is full of random people commenting on celebrity pages, ”writes one user. “What the hell is this, Facebook? My entire wall is full of people posting on celebrity pages, ”writes another, posting screenshots of his own feed.

A global problem

In short, the problem seems to be the same for everyone: instead of appearing posts shared by friends and acquaintances, posts from unknown users posted on pages such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eminem, Bilie Ellish are displayed on the home page. The malfunction does not only affect Great Britain: reports also come from Melburn in Australia, where a user claims to have found some posts of people who published on the page of the American actor Vin Diesel. Meta divides the Facebook home page into two separate tabs: “Feed”, which focuses on chronological posts, and “Home”, which focuses on promoted posts.