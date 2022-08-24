Fast X: Jason Momoa unbuttons on the villain he plays: “He’s a complex”

Apparently, the villain Jason Momoa will play in Fast X is a man with some psychological problems. It was revealed by the same actor on the red carpet of a preview.

What a Jason Momoa has been cast as the villain in Fast & Furious 10 we already know this from this spring. In March we also learned, from the actor himself, that his character is a fascinating villain: a flashy bad boy who wears elegant and sophisticated clothing. To this information today another one is added, which gives us much more satisfaction and makes the expectation of the new chapter of the franchise even more spasmodic, indeed of the half new chapter, which will arrive in the hall in May 2023 and, about a year. later, it will be followed by the second tranche.

Fast X: a short recap

Fast & Furious 10or simply Fast X, once again sees the protagonist Dominic Toretto from Vin Diesel. We don’t know exactly what he will do in the film, but he certainly won’t lead a quiet life. To play the grandmother of Toretto Sara Rita Morenowhich was Maria in the movie musical West Side Story and, in the remake of Steven Spielberg, Valentinathe owner of the shop where she works Tony.

From the cast of Fast X they are also part Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris and, as already mentioned, Jason Momoa. The final two chapters of the series bear the signature of Louis Leterrierwhich has taken the place of Justin Lin after this he abandoned the lead of the project due to creative differences with Vin Diesel.

Jason Momoa talks about his villain

Let’s go back to Jason Momoa. On the red carpet of the preview of the third season of the Apple TV series If it’s the actor replied to a Variety reporter who asked him about the villain of Fast X:

It is the best time of my life. I finally have a chance to be bad. I was the good one for a while. My character is very sadistic and androgynous, and he’s also a bit vain. This guy has a lot of problems. He certainly has the paternal complex.

This statement helps us understand the villain’s complicated psychology Jason Momoa, who like many antagonists is driven to bad deeds by psychological trauma, obsessions or delusions. And when bad guys like that have a difficult past that movies dig into from time to time, the result is a three-dimensional and interesting character.

Before seeing the bad of Fast X in action, we will find Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2sequel to Aquaman which will be released in March 2023.