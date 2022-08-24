Fast & Furious 10: Los Angeles people furious about dangerous car racing

The inhabitants of the Los Angeles neighborhood in which Dom Toretto’s house is located, Angelino Heights, denounce the danger and the case of motor racing inspired by the saga and announce a protest, but Universal is silent.

Fans of the Fast and Furious saga have already launched the countdown for the arrival at the cinema of the new chapter, Fast & Furious 10whose processing would have however sent Los Angeles residents into a rageespecially the historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, which they have reported the danger of the chase scenes between cars.

Since its debut in 2001, Fast and the Furious fans have made a pilgrimage to Angelino Heights to admire Bob’s Market, the shop owned by Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) family in the film and the character’s quaint Victorian home.

But fans of the saga are not satisfied with a simple selfie. Almost every night, car enthusiasts spin past the store at high speed as well as race across the area west of Downtown.

Residents who face constant noise and unsafe roads from self-styled runners are so exasperated that they have planned a protest during the filming of Fast & Furious 10. The protest comes when the anger over the effects of street racing is at the highest level in the city. Meanwhile, traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths have skyrocketed, often caused by reckless driving and speeding. It has become an epidemic in Los Angeles and across the country: road deaths in the United States increased by 21% in the first three months of 2022 compared to 2020.

A FilmLA filming notice received by community members indicates that Fast & Furious 10 will shoot on Friday, August 26 from 9am to 2am in front of the Toretto house on Kensington Road, featuring “simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, water on the road and atmospheric smoke”. According to a spokesperson for FilmLA, which is responsible for filming permits in Los Angeles, a filming permit has not yet been finalized, but the bulletins have been provided to the community by the office.

“If the shooting of this film continues in Angelino Heights we will organize a protest and invite many journalists and cameras to film us while we protest for the shooting of the film all day and night”reads an email Variety obtained from a Los Angeles city council resident. “We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who were killed by hit-and-runners in Los Angeles and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly street racing epidemic that their films have started and continue to promote.”. Universal has not commented on the news of the protest at the moment.

Speaking to Variety, several residents of Angelino Heights explained that their problem with Fast and Furious has less to do with the shooting of the film itself than with the impact the films have on the neighborhood throughout the year.

Hellen Kim and Robert Howard, a married couple who live near Bob’s Market, say the outdoor area in front of the store attracts runners who practice burnouts and roar their engines creating noise and smoke. Although the city has placed a few bollards in the area, many of the drivers have simply moved to a nearby road or continue to bypass the barriers. And when they do, as some cars don’t have mufflers, the noise tends to be extremely annoying, with tires screeching all night long.

Kim explained that many of the runners hit or crashed into residents’ cars. In addition, she confirmed that she saw many of the drivers drive away at full speed after the collision, leaving the owner to face the consequences.

“Someone will be killed. Sooner or later” he has declared.