Fast & Furious 10, Jason Momoa on his villain: “For once I can be the villain!” | Cinema

Still little we know of Fast & Furious 10 and above all of one of his characters, the one played by Jason Momoa. The actor, a real star during the filming of the film in Rome in recent months, has now spoken with Variety on the occasion of the red carpet of the third season of See on Apple TV +, and has revealed the first details on his villain, a rather unprecedented role for him:

It was really fun. For once I can be the bad guy! I’ve been doing good for quite some time … He’s a very sadistic and androgynous character, and he’s also a bit of a peacock… He’s got a lot of problems, this guy. And he definitely has problems with the father figure.

For the moment these few words are all we know about him, waiting to find out more in the coming months. Tyrese Gibson went off balance last year by explaining that in the film we will see a slightly older version of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his familia extended.

The cast will also include Rita Moreno (Dom Toretto’s grandmother), Alan Ritchson, Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior, as well as well-known faces of the franchise such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham and Cardi B.

The release of Fast & Furious 10 is set for May 19, 2023.

Find all the information on the film in our tab!

What do you think and how long are you waiting Fast & Furious 10? Leave a comment!