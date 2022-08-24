Fast and Furious shoots in Los Angeles and locals protest: “promotes clandestine racing”

Some Los Angeles residents are planning on doing great protests against the filming of the next chapter of the saga Fast and Furious, Fast X, after getting tired of the attention the franchise has brought to their neighborhood. Since the debut of Fast & Furious in 2001 hundreds of fans of the saga led by Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto flocked to Angelino Heights to visit Bob’s Market, the shop owned by the Toretto family, as well as the charming Victorian house where the character lives. However, the place has also become a place where fans, almost every night, they take control of the streets to whiz by with their cars.

Variety spoke to multiple residents of the famous LA neighborhood, who made it clear that it’s not the shooting of the film that is causing problems, but rather the dangers the franchise has brought to their community. Locals recently received from FilmLA, the organization responsible for obtaining permits for filming, the communication that the production of Fast X it will begin on Friday 26 August in front of the Toretto house with “Simulated activity of the emergency services, aerial photography, spillage of liquids on the road and atmospheric smoke”.

The Angelino Heights community claims that Fast and Furious promote dangerous street racing

Variety obtained an email from a resident, written to the Los Angeles City Council, which reads: “If the shooting of this film is held in Angelino Heights we will organize a huge protest and invite many journalists and news cameras to film us protesting against the shooting of this film, day and night. We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who were killed by hit-and-runners in Los Angeles and to shame Universal for their callous indifference to this deadly plague their films have initiated and continue to promote.“.

However, not all residents are against the shooting. A resident of the neighborhood where the filming takes place said that, in the past, Universal has supplied her and several other residents salaries to repay them for the trouble. And he said that compensation has already been promised for the upcoming shoot. “I don’t want shooting to stop, I mean, it’s one of the most important financial things we have in Los Angeles. It’s just that the location owner has to be sure that the people in the location are truly responsible to the neighborhood. “