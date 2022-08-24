Family filming, sharing the screen with the children

At the beginning of July, the new Thor movie hit theaters, Thor: Love and Thunder. And in it there is more than one Hemsworth, Portman and Bale, since the children of the protagonists share, to a greater or lesser extent, the screen with their famous parents. Before them, actresses and actors like Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley; Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt or Kirk, Michael and Cameron Douglas went through the same experience.

“It’s really great. They really wanted to be in her and Taika’s children [Waititi, el director] were there and Christian Bale’s… and Natalie [Portman, actriz] He had his children there as well,” Chris Hemsworth said in an interview. India, the eldest daughter of the actor, plays Love, the daughter of Gorr, the butcher of the gods. Also, Tristan, one of her twins, appears as a young Thor. Sasha, his brother, made a cameo appearance as a child of Asgard alongside Portman’s, Bale, and Waititi.

Last year, The Maid It was one of the successes of the Netflix platform. The miniseries tells the story of a young mother who survives as a housekeeper after fleeing an abusive relationship. The central character was played by Margaret Qualley. Her mother, actress Andie MacDowell, was her mother in fiction as well.

“I called Margot Robbie [productora ejecutiva de la serie] because somehow I had his contact and I proposed the idea to him, ”said the actress on the Skip Intro podcast. “It was crazy,” Qualley told “E! News ”about seeing her mother slip into the role of an emotionally unstable woman in a dysfunctional relationship with her daughter. “I mean, she’s one of the most talented actresses out there, so she was incredibly convincing.”

Angelina Jolie with one of her daughters

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie, had a small role opposite her mother in Maleficent, in which Jolie plays Maleficent, and Jolie-Pitt plays Aurora as a child. “The other three-year-old and four-year-old actresses wouldn’t come near me,” Jolie told Vanity Fair in 2015. “I had to be a girl who liked me and who wasn’t afraid of my horns, my eyes and my claws,” she commented in relation to the characterization that her character required. “So she had to be Viv,” she assured.

At that time, her daughter was five years old. “The first day was the day that she had to catch a butterfly, and she really didn’t feel like doing it,” Jolie said at a Disney roundtable, as she posted. People in 2014. She also said that they rehearsed common scenes at home: “When we did it together, we had a great time.”

Also Jolie, like Vivienne Jolie-Pitt on that occasion, shared filming with one of her parents. Also actor Jon Voight, her father in real life and with whom she has had a complicated relationship, was also her father in tomb Raiderin which Jolie played archaeologist Lara Croft, the protagonist of the video game saga on which the film was based.

It Runs in the Family He managed to bring together not two generations of actors, but three, in front of the camera. Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas played the same roles they had in real life: father, son and grandson.

After the death of Kirk Douglas in 2020, his son Michael wrote on networks that for the world he was a cinema legend and a humanitarian person who was aware and committed to the causes in which he believed. “But to me and my brothers, Joel and Peter, he was just Dad,” he wrote. “For Katherine [Zeta-Jones, actriz y esposa de Douglas]a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandson, his beloved grandfather, and to his wife, Anne, a wonderful husband.”

The Stillers, comedians Jerry and Ben, father and son, have also worked together. Ben booked his father to Zoolandera film in which he starred and directed, as his manager in fiction, a role he repeated in the sequel, Zoolander 2. In The Heartbreak Kid Y Hot PursuitThey played father and son. They also made two cameos in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundyamong other occasions in which they appeared together on the screen.

“He took everything very, very seriously,” Ben said of his father on the show. Sunday Today with Willie Geist in 2020. “He really approached it methodically. So I was trying to stay out of his way when I was working.” The comedy, to the young man of the Stiller came from the family, not only because of his father, but because of his mother, the also comical Anne Meara.

“That’s probably what I’ll remember most about this movie: we worked together. I will hold on to that moment a lot,” Kurt Russell told USA Today about sharing a set with Kate Hudson on DeepwaterHorizon. Although they are not biologically father and daughter, Russell has been involved in the actress’s life since she was little, as she is the partner of her mother, also actress Goldie Hawn.

