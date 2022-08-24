Facebook, the feed down and does not work: posts by strangers invade the home

Big problems for Facebook today, the feed appears to be in down and for this it doesn’t work: bug, algorithm crazed, resolution, when it restarts. This morning, if you open the popular social network, you can find the home of the application literally flooded with posts from users you do not know. It mostly happens to celebrities, and you’re not sure yet what is going on or what caused the problem. In fact, the home page shows results that are not suited to one’s network of friends, but apparently random posts on celebrity pages.

There are those who believe that this attack on Facebook is due to some Russian hackers because of the Ukrainian independence day, which is celebrated today, Wednesday 24 August 2022. This hypothesis, however, is not supported by any evidence for the moment.

Facebook, the feed down and does not work: bugs, crazy, problems, when it starts again

It all started on the morning of Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Some have seen posts of Radiohead users on their home page, rather than Vin Diesel. This post invasion is most likely due to a bug of some kind. There are also those who have feared that they have been hit by a computer virus or that Facebook itself has been attacked since virus. In reality, most likely, the Facebook feed simply went down due to internal network problems. So now it does not work and it seems completely mad. So many users, after a few laughs, asked themselves: “But when does Facebook start again?”. A good question. We know that technicians are already working on troubleshooting and for many users everything is already back to normal. Others will have to wait a little longer, at most a few hours (hopefully).

We do not know if the problems and the downfall of Meta is limited to Italy alone. However it seems that Facebook doesn’t work in many parts of the world. In fact, bug reports on the international version of Downdetector. In Italy, many are still reporting a Facebook down, in the sense that the well-known social network just does not open. This may be because the aforementioned bug (or virus) could render the various applications are unusable.

However, there is no need to unlike the pages where the posts you see in home pace come from. In all likelihood, in fact, the feed will be fixed within a short time directly from Meta. It is not even necessary, however, to fill the pages with memes, links and spam as some users are doing to try to garner support.