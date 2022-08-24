Facebook bug shows hundreds of posts sent to celebrities

In 2022, at least 3 billion Internet users regularly use social networks.

Facebook has approximately 2.9 billion users worldwide.

68 percent of Americans use the social network founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

Currently, with the digitalization of the world, social networks have become the best tool, that is why any eventuality that these platforms have are relevant. It is the case of an error reported by Facebook, where users were made aware of hundreds of posts sent to the pages of celebrities and celebrities.

Without a doubt, one of the most iconic and used social networks in the world is Facebook, which according to data from DataReportal, the platform created by Mark Zuckemberg led again in 2021 the ranking of the platforms with the most active users, with approximately 2.9 billion.

This figure is attractive for all users of social networks, since a study of We Are Social and Hootsuite indicates that approximately 3 billion Internet users regularly use social networks. A figure that is also expected to continue to increase gradually, based on the parallel increase in mobile device users.

the facebook bug

This Wednesday, the Facebook platform registered a bug by which it showed users of the social network hundreds of publications sent by other users to the pages of famous people whom they do not follow.

According to the DownDetector portal, this error began to be noticed from midnight on Wednesday, August 24, where several users warned of the flaws in their corresponding walls, where Images, videos and ‘memes’ were displayed that apparently did not correspond to the authorship of the owners of these accounts.

They also indicate that these were posts sent by users to the pages of celebrities, such as Lady Gaga, Nirvana, The Beatles, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Reynolds, Coldplay, Kardashian and Ariana Grande, among others.

Users detailed that, Among some of these false publications, there were mocking images of the creator and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.

As well, several users took advantage of the error to send “memes” to celebrities, since these were replicated by their accounts.

what a mess pic.twitter.com/BLZZjvMwfq – Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 24, 2022

According to the DownDetector post, this incidence was global, it had its highest peak around 2 a.m. and began to decrease in number of cases from 2:30 a.m.according to said portal.

To that, Facebook acknowledged issues with user feeds and began fixing issues shortly after the reports surfaced. In a later update, the social networking site said that an internal change had caused the strange behavior.

“Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have issues with their Facebook Feed. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone affected and apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson said in the statement.

It is normal for many social networks to present failures in their interfaces that affect users, who go to other digital platforms to report errors, as happens when WhatsApp or other apps like Instagram crashes.

In this sense, social networks are currently a very important medium, which is why any situation that occurs on these platforms will be reported especially by users.

