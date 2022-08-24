End of novel: Kevin Durant stays with the Brooklyn Nets







Star forward for the Brooklyn Nets will stay on the team for the 2022-23 season of the NBA , where he will try to fulfill the objective that was outlined upon his arrival three years ago. Through a statement, the franchise explained that after a few months of negotiations, they managed to convince the player that Brooklyn is the ideal place to fulfill his goals traced.

“Steve Nash and I, along with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant in Los Angeles. We agreed to move basketball forward with our associationwe are focusing on a collective goal: to build a lasting franchise for bring a championship to brooklyn”, said Sean Marks, General Manager of the Nets.

Thus the Kevin Durant chapter is terminated at least during this summer. It should be noted that a couple of months ago, the Olympic champion asked the team’s management to be exchanged when he saw that they were not going in the same direction. Although the Nets always stated that they were not willing to let go of their great figureit is also a reality that they polled several teams to see how to stay competitive.

Breaking: Kevin Durant has reached an agreement with the Nets to stay in Brooklyn, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/q1rQn1bG7D — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2022

The Nets had ‘juicy’ offers for Durant

Proposals from different ensembles did not meet their demandsthe last of the Hawks and Grizzlies, so both parties agreed to keep working together for at least one more season.

Brooklyn is coming off being swept by the Celtics in the first round of the playoffsa situation that led Durant to request a change of team.

Now they will start again among the Eastern Conference favorites, having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons on the same roster.

