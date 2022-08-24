Emmys 2022: Zendaya, Selena Gomez and Quinta Brunson make history with their nominations

The nominees for 2022 Emmys have been officially announced. While we are of course happy about all the nominees, we are also very excited about Zendaya, Quinta Brunson and Selena Gomez, who have made history this year. And we know they deserve it.

Sometime, Zendaya he’s going to have to stop rampaging because no one can keep up with him. She was nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series forr Euphoria as expected. Additionally, she was nominated for two original songs for the series. She has been nominated five times for the Emmy (by chance), and is the youngest woman ever nominated for a producer and the youngest two-time nominee for a leading actress, according to Pop Crave.

Fifth Brunsonanother powerhouse actress, went from internet star to household name thanks to her charming new sitcom, Abbott Elementary. Fittingly, he has now made history in the 2022 Emmys by becoming the first woman of color to receive three comedy nominations in one year. According to Variety, Brunson it was nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and Best Writing.

“Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to be recognized in this way is the dream,” Brunson said in a statement to Glamour. “It’s a joy that we can share with the amazing people who watched our first season.”

In the meantime. Maybe Selena Gomez may not have been nominated for her performance in ‘There are only murders in the building’, but she has still made history this year. As part of the production team, nominated for best comedy series, Gomez has become the second Latina woman nominated as part of a comedy production team in the history of the emmys 2022, according to Variety.

Is the future female after all? Who knows. I am very proud of these women.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.