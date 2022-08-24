Emma Watson’s new look to star in the campaign of a renowned brand

Recently, the 32-year-old added a new section to her extensive resume. She was summoned to be the face of an exclusive beauty brand and, true to form, made a radical change to embark on the project. She went through the hairdresser and surprised his fans with a result that perhaps brought back the occasional memory. He left long hair behind to return to hypershort haira look that he used for the first time more than a decade ago and that today is a trend again.

However, his time at the beauty salon was not the only new thing that brought more recent work. the actress of little women made a very particular request when she was called to be the face of the Prada campaign. In addition to starring in it, he also wanted to direct it, wish they granted. In this way added a new item to his long list of qualities and a range of future job opportunities.

Through a small advance, Emma shared the news with the more than 67 million followers she has on Instagram and reflected on his artistic facet. “When Prada asked me to be the face of her new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later I can share with you the results of the faith they put in me“, wrote.

Along the same lines, he added: “I can’t wait to share this piece of my art and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. I could never have done it without my incredible team of collaborators, thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion.”.

A few days later he shared the video of the campaign and showed the final score. Her fans did not hesitate to comment on it and praise her in her new role as her director: “This is art”, “You should direct movies”, “Legendary”, “Give this all the Oscars”were some of the comments that the publication received.

The brand also spoke about it and shared material from the new campaign: ”Emma Watson breaks the muse mold to be both in front of and behind the lens, writing her own screenplay and telling her own story of being a living paradox.” Everything would seem to indicate that his new character is here to stay.

Who is Brandon Green, Emma Watson’s new boyfriend?

Although the spotlights are pointing at Emma WatsonIt’s important pointing that Brandon Green He also has an excellent resume, because despite the fact that he comes from a millionaire family, where his father Sir Philip Green is the former owner of Tosphop and earn millions of dollars with his clothing brands, the 29-year-old is also an activist, since he is a defender of animals and one of his greatest passions is the preservation of the environment and the oceans.

“She does a lot of charity work with the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation and the Princess Charlene Foundation… She really enjoys exercising and is involved in galas and charities that help the planet. He does frequent beach cleanups and does whatever he can to help,” a source close to Brandon reported.

So much Emma Watson What Brandon Greenhas become a trend because these celebrities would have met thanks to friends or partners in common, since they have been seen together since September when they were getting off a helicopter in Battersea, London, so all fans of the actress are waiting for her to confirm her new romance with the young millionaire.