Emma Watson: They capture the actress holding hands with a man

Emma Watson would be premiering a new relationship, since it was captured by the streets of Venice Italy)hand in hand with the businessman Brandon Green.

The star of the saga “Harry Potter” usually keeps his personal life private, so The new images caused a stir on the networks.

Some international portals pointed out that Green would be pretending to the actress for months, they were even photographed, last year, while they were getting off a helicopter in Battersea, Londonprompting speculation about the romance, however, So far, the actress has not made any statements about it.

Who is Brandon Green?

In accordance with Vanity FairBrandon is the son of Philip Greena businessman who directed top shopone of the international fast fashion empires, from 2002 to 2021.

Brando is 29 years old and is part of the list of the most desirable singles in the Tatler publication, a British magazine that covers fashion, politics and high society.

Despite his father’s work, the portal points out that the businessman’s career is related to environmental concerns, an interest that he would share with the actress, and he also participates in galas and charities on the planet.

The Emma has already been seen before with other entrepreneurs such as Leo Robinton and Mack Knight, director of Silicon Valley.

FM

Read Also