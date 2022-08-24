Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, together at the Harry Potter reunion on HBO Max

MADRID, Dec. 9 (CultureLeisure) –

On January 1, 2022 HBO Max will premiere Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, a special that brings together the stars of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for the 20th anniversary of its release. The streaming platform has already published the first image of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the expected reunion.

In the photo you can see the three actors sitting in the Gryffindor common room. The production was recorded at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London. In addition to the three protagonists, the participation of Robbie Coltrane (hagrid), matthew lewis (Neville Longbottom), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge) Jason Isaacs (Lucas Malfoy) Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasly), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasly), alfred enoch (Dean Thomas) and evanna lynch (Luna Lovegood), as well as the director Chris Columbus.

Like they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres New Year’s Day on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/6MBjWTjJbc — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 9, 2021

“Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join other beloved cast members from the eight films of Harry Potter as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago this year.

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Retrospective Special: Hogwarts Returns will tell the enchanting story of how the film was made through through new in-depth interviews and conversations with the casttaking fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time“, reads the synopsis of the special.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will not have JK Rowling, although it will appear through stock footage. It should be noted that the writer has received a lot of criticism for her comments on the trans community, which led to publicly positioning herself against her to stars of the saga such as Radcliffe, Watson, Grint and Wright.





