“Elvis”, That’s the Way It Is

Credible. Convincing. Majestic in a way.

the davincian Baz Luhrman never disappoints. The Australian director, the son of a dance teacher and a farmer, has dissected the soul of The King, Elvis Presley (That’s the Way It Is). The movie Elvis (2022), which Luhrmann produces and directs, has raised, so far, three times more than the eighty-odd million euros it has cost.

Actually, in Elvis, two films are perceived: on the one hand, the life of the southern singer, rooted in the depths of American culture, one hundred percent catchphrase of a self-made man (“american way of life»). In ElvisGibson guitar on his shoulder, the rebelliousness of the beginning evolves and wears out, and ends in the submission of his last years, submission to the system, to sleaze, to letting himself be carried away by vermin…

On the other hand, we have the biopic of the artist’s own manager, Colonel Tom Parker, that he was neither a colonel nor his name Tom Parker, but Andreas Cornelis van Kuijk. Dutch by birth, he represented the capitalist spirit at its best. For interest I love you Andrés. Elvis marketing foresaw it long before Elvis became the beacon for rockers, with the permission of the Rolling, AC/DC and Siniestro Total – the musical group Taller Atlántico Contemporáneo has summoned them all on the Ouija board.

Represented in the film by the actor Tom Hanks, in some moments Tom Parker comes to overshadow the true protagonist, such is the time that is dedicated to him. (Tom Hanks would mention Elvis in the glorious Castaway (Robert Zemeckis, 2000) when he gives a CD of the artist to a kid at the FedEx office in Moscow: «Fifty million fans are not wrong».)

Between the two faces of the same film, that of Elvis Elvis and that of Elvis Tom Parker, I prefer the first. In the staging, Luhrmann amuses himself and plays with the multiplicity of shots in a split-screen composition, midnight secrets (Michael Gordon, 1959) and The Boston Strangler (Richard Fleischer, 1968). The television innovator Valery Lazarov he would have had a blast.

The preference for Elvis Elvis is not only technical, for the virtuosity in the use of cameras. This is where the off-roader comes in austin butler, with an interpretation that surprises, authentic, risky, with a lot of truth. Butler, who comes from the Disney Channel universe of the Jonas Brothers, had cut his teeth with other directors, such as the bloodthirsty Tarantino.

Butler goes from less to more, his first steps, timid, he takes at 70%, and it is in that frenetic and maddening state, already in Las Vegas, when the young Californian actor grows and is unleashed: at the concert at the hotel The International, in which he looks for “a new rhythm”, the spirit of rock and roll catches the boy who pretends to be Elvis Presley, takes him and shakes him in such a way that Elvis, for a few minutes, revives to tell us how disgusted he was for not being able to get out—for believing that he couldn’t get out—of the “hole” that the city of casinos in Nevada had become.

He wanted to go to Europe. It was not. Perhaps because it was repeated in Las Vegas is why she became great, because in the end she managed to get the fans to take the plane to attend her galas. Perhaps there was something right in what Elvis said about the non-colonel colonel: “He would never have gotten this far with another manager.” He was greatly helped by death, which was presented to him in 1977 in the form of amphetamines and derivatives: morphine in honor of Morpheus, codeine that settles in the liver, Valium or diazepam tablets, etc. (Youtube does not rest. In Unchained Melodywith 253,504 likes, the effects of drugs are intuited.) Like Lorca, like Billy the Kid, like Kurt Cobain or The Messiah, death brought him eternal glory.

My cousin Merce has turned 48 years old. One of the presents she opened contained the following: a box set with the CDs of Back in Nashville.

Maybe I didn’t treat you.