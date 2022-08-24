Elton John performs a preview of his collaboration with Britney Spears

Just like the rest of the world, it seems Elton John also can’t wait for the official release date of his collaboration with Britney Spears, ‘Hold Me Closer’.

And it is that the British singer recently performed the song -almost complete- for customers of a restaurant in Cannes and broadcast it live, just a few days before the premiere scheduled for Friday, August 26.

In the Instagram video, John is seen sitting behind the venue’s DJ booth and singing along to the song. According to the record, the theme incorporates the original lyrics of the singer’s 1971 hit, ‘Tiny Dancer’, as well as his song ‘The One’.

The song begins with Britney singing the opening lines of ‘The One’ and eventually transitioning into the iconic chorus line of ‘Tiny Dancer’.

john has been a supporter of creating more current versions of his older and lesser-known songs through collaborations with new artists, what has been a successful formula.

Now, it appears he’s using a similar approach to guide Spears back into the music world, as this will be the Pop star’s first official release since ‘Glory’2016, and the first since the end of his 12-year guardianship.