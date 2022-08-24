Elton John gives a ‘taste’ of his new song with Britney Spears; watch the video here

Just like the rest of the world, it seems Elton John neither can wait for the official release date of his collaboration with Britney Spears, ‘Hold Me Closer’.

And it is that the British singer recently gave a ‘little taste’ -almost the complete song- for the clients of a restaurant in Cannes and broadcast it live, just a few days before the premiere scheduled for this Friday, August 26.

In the Instagram feed, John was seen sitting behind the restaurant’s DJ booth and singing along to the song. From the looks of it, the track incorporates the original lyrics of the singer’s 1971 hit, ‘Tiny Dancer’, as well as his song ‘The One’.

The song begins with Britney singing the opening lines of ‘The One’ and eventually transitioning into the iconic chorus line of ‘Tiny Dancer’.

In terms of instrumentation, the track’s updated groove has a dance-pop focus, similar to that of John’s more recent collaborations, for example, the electronic music hit, ‘Cold Heart’, which he released in 2021 alongside Dua Lipa.

John has long been an advocate of creating fresher versions of his older, lesser-known songs through collaborations with new artists, which has been a successful formula.

Now, it appears he’s using a similar approach to guide Spears back into the music world.