Elton John ‘filters’ his collaboration with Britney Spears before its premiere | VIDEO

The whole world is waiting for the premiere of ‘Hold Me Closer‘, collaboration Come in Elton John Y Britney Spearsthe singer had shared a small preview through his TikTok account, however, he appeared in a bar singing the song that will be released this Friday, August 26, so the singer of ‘Rocket Man’ would have “leaked” his song.

Sir Elton John He has given us great collaborations, the last one was ‘Cold Heart’ with Dua Lipa. ‘Hold Me Closer‘ with Britney Spears It is one of the most anticipated songs so far this year because this would mark the return of ‘The Princess of Pop’ to music after facing a legal lawsuit against her father James Spears.

Although it was expected thatHold Me Closer‘ will premiere this August 26, Elton John He surprised his followers and published the video on his social networks such as Instagram and TikTok where he can be seen singing the song in front of a group of people with whom he would apparently be celebrating the launch of his collaboration with Britney Spears.

The events occurred in the exclusive bar in Cannes, France, La Guérite. Probably everyone expected Sir Elton to sing the same fragment that he shared a few days ago, but it was not like that because in the video that lasts 5:11 minutes he can be seen very happy performing the song, so yes, Elton John would have “filtered” this theme that paints to be a success.

Britney Spears’ return to music

‘Hold Me Closer‘ not only excites the public for being a collaboration between two great music stars like Elton John Y Britney Spears. Also the followers of ‘The Princess of Pop’ are waiting for this song as it would mark Spears’s return to music after her last album, ‘Glory’, was released in 2016. Being the first time that she releases a song since ending his conservatorship in November 2021.

'Hold Me Closer' sounds perfect as the song that everyone can enjoy dancing and singing at the top of their lungs, so we have no doubt that Elton John "filter" your collaboration with Britney Spears by the way, just to prepare ourselves a little for what's to come.