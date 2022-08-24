Elegant, versatile and comfortable floral dresses

The floral print is the most used by fashion experts (and will continue to be throughout the summer). Although it is true that you will never forget the scene in the movie ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, where Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep) criticizes the print, as a basic (and horrible) idea for spring. However, do not be influenced by the concept of it, each season the flowers appear in multiple designs, being

the most demanded print and chosen by women who know the most about style.

Specifically,

the most elegant and versatile dresses that you can find in almost all firms, are floral. Even, it is

a slimming printIt all depends on the size of the flower and the background of said garment. Must

choose flowers of moderate size and bright colors. If they are very small, they will hardly be noticeable and a uniform tone will be seen; on the other hand, if they are very large, they will increase the volume of the body.

The formats are very varied.

from midi to mini cutyou can combine them with your favorite accessories, since

They accept (almost) everything. You will even wear them for your most formal occasions with good heeled shoes and a clutch bag. If, on the other hand, you need something more casual to go to lunch, wear sneakers with more routine accessories, such as a shopping bag.

The first proposal comes from the hand of Desigual, this mini dress is made of ecological viscose tulle. Its floral print in bright tones makes this design a basic to brighten up any day. In addition, it has rushing throughout the body of the dress, making it fit like a glove to your silhouette. It should be noted that it falls above the knee and the puffed sleeve achieves a stylized effect for your figure.

This mini dress is

available in all sizes, from XS to XL. Even if you don’t trust yourself, it can run out at any time. Its price is

€89.95 and you can get it at Desigual’s online store (or at its physical store).

H&M, on the other hand, proposes a flowing dress with a fabric with a flared effect and a soft fall. Its halter neck gives it an air of sophistication and to tie it, it has straps that adjust at the waist. In addition, it has a gathered back section and an open cut on the front, both being quite a chic touch. Its design allows it to be worn on multiple dates or occasions, being a versatile option for any time.

This model is priced at

€39.99. It is available in almost all its sizes,

from M to XL. Although if you need an S or XS, you can wait until they can replace it and get you this pretty dress.

You can use the last option for your special occasions and you will be the perfect guest. This dress with a straight neckline and darts has everything you need to succeed, especially with its front opening at the hem. Although its sophistication does not fool you, you can combine it with more casual shoes, if you wish.

This floral design is available

from size XS to Land for the price of

€49.95. Are you going to let it escape? It is the model you need to succeed at all times, also thanks to its color it hides and stylizes your silhouette.