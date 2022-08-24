ECC News October 2022 Editions

Welcome to things that make us happy. Today we present the news of ECC Editionscorresponding to the month of October 2022.

On October 21, 2022, the long-awaited film will be released Black Adamstarring Dwayne Johnson. For this reason, ECC Editions will publish several titles starring the antagonist of Shazam.

You can take the opportunity to read the criticism of Shazammade by my partner Maximum Simancasclicking here.

And also, before taking a look at what’s new in ECC Editionsyou can take a look at trailer of Black Adamclicking here.

News from ECC Editions of October 2022.

“On October 21, one of the most anticipated films of the year will be released: Black Adamstarring Dwayne Johnson.

We will take the opportunity to put at your disposal some of the best adventures of the antihero. Notably, graphic novels Black Adam: The Dark Reign Y Black Adam: The Justice Society Files.

“Fans of the DC Multiverse will also be able to enjoy the start of several series and miniseries: Batman: Dead Time, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, The Dark Knights of Steel Y Batman: Gotham Knights – Golden City.

In case of Batman: Gotham Knights – Golden City constitutes another of the milestones of the month. This limited series is connected to the Gotham Knights video game.

Each installment will be released simultaneously in several countries and will include a redeemable code that will allow you to obtain special DC content in Gotham Knights, in the style of Batman/Fortnite: Ground Zero“.

Take a look at pdf complete that I leave you below, with the news of ECC Editions for this October.

Without further ado, I say goodbye to all of you.

Be happy!