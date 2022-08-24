Dwayne Johnson’s college degree that you didn’t know about and that will surprise you

Art is ephemeral and very volatile, which is why those who dedicate themselves to it usually have a “backup” career to be able to emerge gracefully in the face of a crisis or lack of projects. One of those with college career it is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonalthough his choice will surely surprise you.

The actor studied criminology and physiology at the University of Miami, graduating in 1995. While he was studying, the interpreter was going through a hard personal moment.

“The first time I experienced depression, I was 18 years old and I had no idea what depression was. Back then, depression was also called ‘get off the couch and pack your stuff and change what’s happening here.'” , said about the deterioration in his mental health that he experienced during his studies.

Although the race made him feel worthwhile and was one of the reasons he overcame the depressionThe truth is that the actor never practiced his profession, leaving aside what he studied for wrestling and acting.

Dwayne Johnson is devoted to the fight against depression and accessibility to study for low-income youth

“I was an only child and I was always better at listening than sharing my feelings. And I feel like the most important thing, obviously, is communicating and realizing that asking for help when you’re down and feeling unstable is actually the most powerful thing you can do.” Asking for help is not a weakness. In fact, Asking for help is our superpower, and men, especially us, fall into this trap of being really averse to vulnerability, because we always want to be strong and feel like we can take on the world.” depression what he suffered and how he overcame it.

Close to the causes of mental health, Dwayne Johnson is devoted to the fight against depression and accessibility to study for low-income youth. For him, college was one of the keys to finding the best version of himself and overcoming depression.

