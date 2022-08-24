Dwayne Johnson’s college degree that you didn’t know about and that will surprise you

Art is ephemeral and very volatile, which is why those who dedicate themselves to it usually have a “backup” career to be able to emerge gracefully in the face of a crisis or lack of projects. One of those with college career it is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonalthough his choice will surely surprise you.

The actor studied criminology and physiology at the University of Miami, graduating in 1995. While he was studying, the interpreter was going through a hard personal moment.

