Drake is the most sought-after artist, all the curiosities: Revenews

The music identifier application turns 20 with 70 billion recognized songs and a special Apple Music playlist.

Special birthday for Shazam, the application that identifies music by listening to a few seconds. In fact, the service turns off its own first twenty candles officially exceeding 70 billion song awards. With over 225 million users every month, Shazam has now entered into daily listening habits, bringing music closer to the public and bringing artists and listeners together.

In fact, over the years, many talents have emerged thanks to the research on Shazam as in the case of Masked Wolf, whose Astronaut In The Ocean it was the most Shazamed song of 2021. “The fact that people all over the world have taken the time to get their phones out and Shazam my songs is a huge honor for me as an artist,” said Masked Wolf. “You know you have something special if you see Shazam’s stats moving.”

Among the other artists who have achieved global prominence thanks to the application there is also the Nigerian CKay con Love Nwantiti [Remix]. The track was the longest-running global # 1 song of 2021becoming the second song to exceed the Shazam million mark in a week.

“Shazam has been a pivotal role in my career,” said CKay. “It has allowed millions of people around the world to discover me and my unique Nigerian sound. It made me a global sensation even before I started performing all over the world. CKay’s story cannot be told without Shazam connecting me to the world ”.

The dedicated playlist and Shazam news

Precisely in light of these results, to celebrate its first twenty years, Shazam invites fans to take a journey into memory with a special playlist. To compose it are the most Shazamed songs of each calendar year of the last two decades. From Hey, Soul Sister of Train a Cheap Thrills by Sia, the selection is a true reflection of the music of recent years.

But Shazam is also looking to the future, devising new ways to bring fans closer to music and artists. Among the new tools, the concert discovery feature, which highlights concert information and tickets for sale for nearby shows. Just shazam a song by searching for it in the Shazam app or website.

All the firsts of two decades of music

But what were the most searched artists and titles on the application? One name stands out above all, that of Drake. And he the most Shazamed artist of all time, with over 350 million Shazamswhile One Danceit is his most popular song with over 17 million Shazams. If, on the other hand, we look at the number of searches per song, the gold medal goes to Dance Monkey: the single of Tones And I is the most Shazamed song ever with over 41 million Shazams. The same song was also the fastest to hit 20 million searches (219 days).

Going back in time, when it was necessary to dial the number 2580 to discover the titles, the record is Crazy by Gnarls Barkley. It was the most Shazamed song using the lyrics service. Among other goodies, Butter by BTS it was the song that reached the million searches fastest: just nine days. And Sheraan, on the other hand, with Shape Of You it was the fastest to reach 10 million (87 days).

Here are others ‘first fruits’ directly from Shazam:

First ever Shazamed song: Jeepster by T. Rex (April 19, 2002) 1

The first shazamed song on the iOS app: How Am I Different by Aimee Mann (July 10, 2008)

First song to reach 1,000 Shazams: Cleanin ‘Out My Closet by Eminem (September 2002)

First song to reach one million Shazam: TiK ToK by Ke $ ha (February 2010)

The first song to reach 10 million Shazam: Somebody That I Used to Know by Gotye feat. Kimbra (December 2012)

First song to reach 20 million Shazam: Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz (October 2015)

First artist to reach Shazam 1 million: Lil Wayne (February 2009)

First artist to reach Shazam 10 million: Lil Wayne (June 2011)

The first artist to reach 100 million Shazam: David Guetta (May 2015)

Top Shazamed Songs by gender

Hip-Hop / Rap Top: Can’t Hold Us by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton

Top Dance: Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz

Top R & B / Soul: All of Me by John Legend

Top Latin: Me People by J Balvin and Willy William

Top Pop: Let Her Go by Passenger

Top Alternative: Dance Monkey by Tones And I

Top Singer / Songwriter: Take Me to Church by Hozier

