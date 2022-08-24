Downhill? Will Smith already suffers the consequences after slapping Chris Rock

Before the incident, the protagonist of ‘I am legend’ was placed among the five or ten best valued actors, according to the surveys that Q Scores conducts every January and July to 1,800 American consumers aged 6 and older, according to what the vice president told the magazine Q Scores executive Henry Schafer.

“He was regularly placed near popular stars like Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks,” the executive warned.

The difference between the poll numbers for January and July this year indicates what Schafer described as “a very significant and precipitous decline” in Will’s positive score from 39 to 24, according to the outlet. According to the figures, only 24 percent of the people surveyed consider the actor as one of his favorite celebrities.

Similarly, the negative score of the Hollywood star – in which respondents have a fair or bad opinion of him – shot up from less than 10 to 26. The manager pointed out that the average negative score is about 16 -17.

Will Smith has had to pay the consequences for slapping Chris Rock.

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)



Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smithalso suffered a blow to his image, according to the media, since his positive score fell from 13 to 6, while his negative result went from 29 to 44.

Chris’s popularity figures did not reflect a major change from the January and July voting periods, as his positive rating was 20, while his negative rating was 14. In another Q Scores scale that measures public knowledge of a celebrity, the comedian’s figures increased from 66 to 84.