Does Keke Palmer have a problem with Kylie Jenner?

In 2016, Keke Palmer came to Kylie Jenner’s defense amidst a sea of ​​criticism against the reality star for her drastic transformation over the years. In the since deleted Instagram post, the “Joyful Noise” actor said that Jenner shouldn’t hate her decision to change how she looks, as it wasn’t her fault that the world considered her. ” ugly “growing up.

“That girl was a child and she was bullied and called ugly and not as a character but as HER own,” Palmer said, as quoted by Refinery29. “And unlike some who experience such ridicule, she had the $$$ to change. She ‘fixed’ what the world said was broken and it worked! Now are you crazy that it was so easy? “

Jenner, at the time, denied ever having had permanent plastic surgery, but admitted receiving lip filler injections at the age of 17 in an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” In her profile for Complex, the Kylie Cosmetics founder claimed that her natural creases had been a source of insecurity for her ever since she was younger. “This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you’d be good at kissing. ‘ He was so rude, ”she recalled. “From that point on, I felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like nobody wanted to kiss me ”.