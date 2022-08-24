Disney releases ‘Pinocchio’ trailer on social media

Tom Hanks in the role of Geppetto. Photo: Instagram @disneyplusla

The Disney+ platform will premiere a new version of the classic ‘Pinocchio’ in the format of non-animated film on September 8, 2022 and will feature the actor Tom Hanks In the role of Geppetto.

The streaming service published this Wednesday, August 24, 2022 on its social networks the trailer of this new headbandwhich will become the first non-animated adaptation of the renowned work of children’s cinema.

It’s about a ‘remake‘ of the movie original ‘Pinocchio’ (1940) also based on the children’s book Le avventure di Pinocchio, written by the Italian journalist and writer Carlo Collodi in 1883.

the young british Benjamin Evan Ainsworth gives voice to puppet who wants to be “a real boy”, while hanks interprets Geppettothe carpenter and carver who asks the Blue fairy (Cynthia Erivo) who turns her creation into a Living being whom he considers his son.

In addition, in this new version of ‘Pinocchio’ also participate Luke Evans (The Coachman), Joseph Gordon–Levitt (Jiminy Cricket), Lorraine Braco (Sofia ‘The Seagull’) and Keegan–Michael Key (‘The Honest’ Juan), among others.

the reputed Director Robert Zemeckis directs this film from a script written by himself in collaboration with Chris Weitz (‘American Pie’).

Andrew Milano exerts producer with Jeremy Johns, Jacqueline Levine Y jack rapke as executive producers.

The film’s soundtrack will be composed by the regular collaborator of Zemeckis in the music section alan silvestriand performed by the British singer Cynthia Erivo.

In just two hours since it came to light, the official trailer for this adaptation of the classic ‘Pinnochio’ has already accumulated more than 420,000 views, generating great interest among the public.

The film opens on September 8, 2022 through the platform Disney+ on the occasion of the famous D23 convention that the studio celebrates that same day in the city of Anaheim (California) to publicly present the news of its most anticipated projects.

However, it will not be the only film about the puppet to be released on the market in 2022, as Lionsgate premiered the animated film ‘Pinocchio: A True Story’ earlier this year and Netflix hopes to do the same in December with a stop-motion production based on the same work and directed for the mexican William of the Bull.