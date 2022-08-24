Disney+ releases new trailer for ‘Pinocchio’, a film starring Tom Hanks

Los Angeles.- The Disney+ platform will premiere a new version of the classic “Pinocchio” in non-animated film format on September 8 and will feature actor Tom Hanks in the role of Geppetto.

The streaming service published this Wednesday on its social networks the trailer for this new film, which will become the first non-animated adaptation of the renowned work of children’s cinema.

It is a ‘remake’ of the original film “Pinocchio” (1940) also based on the children’s book “Le avventure di Pinocchio”, written by the Italian journalist and writer Carlo Collodi in 1883.

Young Briton Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices the puppet who wants to be “a real boy,” while Hanks plays Geppetto, the carpenter and carver who asks the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) to turn his creation into a living thing by What do you think of your child?

In addition, this new version of “Pinocchio” also includes Luke Evans (The Coachman), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jimpa Cricket), Lorraine Bracco (Sofía ‘La Gaviota’) and Keegan-Michael Key (‘Honest’ Juan), among others.

Renowned director Robert Zemeckis directs this film from a script written by himself in collaboration with Chris Weitz (“American Pie”).

Andrew Milano serves as producer with Jeremy Johns, Jacqueline Levine and Jack Rapke serving as executive producers.

The film’s soundtrack will be composed by Zemeckis’ regular musical collaborator, Alan Silvestri, and performed by British singer Cynthia Erivo.

In just two hours since it came to light, the official trailer for this adaptation of the classic “Pinnochio” has already accumulated more than 420,000 views, generating great interest among the public.

The film premieres on September 8 through the Disney+ platform on the occasion of the famous D23 convention that the studio celebrates that same day in the city of Anaheim (California) to publicly present the news of its most anticipated projects.

However, it will not be the only movie about the puppet to be released in 2022, as Lionsgate released the animated film “Pinocchio: A True Story” at the beginning of the year and Netflix hopes to do the same in December with a production in ‘stop -motion’ based on the same play and directed by Mexican Guillermo del Toro.