Disney + premieres September 2022: news

Disney + Day on September 8 marks a month with not as much material as in previous months, but with a good number of first-class premieres. Among them, without a doubt, the latest Marvel movie and the new ‘Star Wars’ series stand out. But there is much more, which we summarize below.

premiere series

‘Andor’

One of the most underrated films of the entire latest batch of ‘Star Wars’ productions is ‘Rogue One’, but it seems that we are going to have reason to remember it with this prequel that takes up the character played by Diego Luna. After a postponed premiere to counterprogram those two behemoths that are ‘The House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, this series that promises espionage, smuggling and low-intensity skirmishes finally arrives.

Premiere on September 21

Movies

Pinocchio

Directly on Disney + and without going to theaters, this new version of a Disney classic lands in real image. From what has been seen so far, the replica of the classic is aesthetically very faithful, and characters like Jiminy Cricket or Pinocchio himself are identical to those of the animated classic. Robert Zemeckis directs this film with which we will once again ask ourselves with tears in our eyes… was it necessary?

Premiere on September 8

Thor-Love and Thunder

Marvel’s latest commercial hit in theaters has been this fourth installment of the adventures of the God of Thunder, repeating the already highly valued Taika Waititi in the director’s chair. Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman face a deicidal Christian Bale in a film that seeks to replicate the freshness and color of its immediate predecessor.

Premiere on September 8

