Died of septic shock, tested positive for monkeypox

One person died of septic shock, acquired pneumonia and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, who during his medical care identified lesions compatible with monkeypox; When the test was performed, it was positive.

The death is carefully analyzed by a group of experts in infectology to determine whether there is a cause attributable to monkeypox virus infection.

As of August 22, the world reported 41,664 confirmed cases in 96 countries, territories and areas in the six regions of the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as 12 deaths.

However, despite this, until August 22, 386 infections of monkeypox have been confirmed in 24 states of the country and no deaths, reports the Ministry of Health.

This disease is transmissible by direct contact with the secretions of a sick person through mucous membranes or skin lesions, respiratory droplets, and objects contaminated with body fluids. The illness lasts an average of 21 days.

The Ministry of Health indicates recommendations to minimize the possibility of contagion, avoiding direct physical contact with sick people or those who suspect they may have the disease. Sexual contact is an activity that must be taken into account, since it is spread by very close contact between two or more people.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the site viruela.salud.gob.mx has information available for the population, as well as for health personnel who care for patients with suspected disease. The site constantly updates information.