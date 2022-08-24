Dexter Lumis meets with Indi Hartwell at WWE NXT 2.0

During broadcasts of WWE NXT via USA Network, the fighters Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis met for the first time since Lumis’ firing in April 2022.

Following her loss to Blair Davenport on this week’s telecasts in Orlando, Florida, Indi Hartwell found herself sad and confused on the edge of the ring regarding her future. However, the unexpected presence of Dexter Lumis caused her to regain her optimism for a few seconds. After getting confused in a kiss and going backstage, Dexter gave Indi a note with the message “Goodbye Indi (for now). I love you forever”. This is how the fugitive made his way out towards several police patrols.

Dexter Lumis briefly returns to NXT for the first time since his release on April 29, 2022. In recent weeks, the wrestler was rehired under Triple H and starred in a fugitive storyline on Monday Night RAW. 24 hours ago, Lumis kidnapped The Miz in the middle of a tag team match while sneaking past several cops. In his last months in NXT, Dexter Lumis starred in a romantic story with Indi Hartwell that culminated in a wedding on the first official broadcast of NXT 2.0.

