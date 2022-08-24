Denzel Washington – Biography, Movies, Quotes, Videos

Denzel Washington is an American actor and director known for Training day Y Philadelphia among many.

About Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington at the 17th Annual American Cinematheque Award, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA 06-12-02. depostiphotos

Denzel Washington was born on December 28, 1954 in Mount Vernon, New York, (United States).

Denzel Washington debuted in a movie Bud Greenspan call Wilma (1977). He became known in the 80s, with movies like Scream Freedom (1986) and the following year he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Times of Glory (1989).

Some movies of this very good actor that we like: The Devil Wears Blue (1995, Malcolm X (1992), Fallen (1998) or, of course, Training Day (2001)beside Ethan Hawke. The latter earned him the Oscar for Best Actor that year.

We also love Small Details (2021) and especially in The Flight (2012)of Robert Zemeckis. That movie makes a lot to think about. She left us speechless.

As a director (among others) he has directed the film Fences (2016).

Denzel Washington Quotes

If you pray for rain, you also have to deal with mud. That’s part of it. Denzel Washington

I made a commitment to completely give up drinking and anything else that might prevent me from recovering my mind and body. And the floodgates of goodness have opened up on me, spiritually and financially. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington movies at MCM

Video: Denzel Washington Biography | From Humility to Success