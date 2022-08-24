Demi Lovato returns with the new album “Holy Fvck”

The disc includes the previously released songs “29”, “Substance, Skin Of My Teeth” and contributions from Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent and Dead Sara.

“In making Holy Fvck, I wanted to explore the dichotomy we all face between ideas and feelings: between good and evil, holy and evil, anger and love. The album is a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger and ends with recovering who I am. It’s cathartic and grounded, but also exhilarating and fun. I don’t know where I will be in life in a year, or in five or ten years, but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I’m damn proud of it. I hope everyone who hears it is too, ”says Demi.

Authenticity and vulnerability are the main characters of her transformative growth that she wanted to bring in two famous documentaries, “Simply Complicated” of 2017 and “Dancing with the Devil” of 2021. Demi is Global Citizen’s official ambassador for mental health, with particular attention to vulnerable communities around the world.

Over the past year Demi Lovato has revealed that she is non-binary and has asked to address her with the pronoun “you” or “them”. Her coming out (one of the first pop stars to call herself that) has turned the spotlight on the use of pronouns, becoming a catalyst for discussions on gender identity. In a video and a Twitter message to fans, she explained that she was “proud” of this change, after a lot of “self-reflection” work. Then a few weeks ago she changed her mind. “I’m a fluid person when it comes to gender identity, sexuality and music,” she said, explaining: “Over the past year, the male and female energy have balanced each other. When I went into the bathroom and read ‘man’ and ‘woman’ I felt neither one nor the other. I didn’t feel like a woman or even a man, but a human being. “In an interview with the Spout podcast she then said,” That’s why they / them pronouns did it for me. It is about feeling essentially human. But recently I feel more feminine and so I have adopted she / her again. The important thing is to understand that no one is perfect “.