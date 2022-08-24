Cruz Azul announces Potro Gutiérrez as its DT

Blue Cross you already have a technician for him Opening 2022. After the departure of Diego Aguirrewho left after the rout they suffered 7-0 against Americathe cement group unveiled its new coach.

The deck of options for the Machine is very wide. Names such as Anthony Mohammed, Ricardo Gareca, Ruben Omar Romano, among others. However, given the urgency of the 2022 Opening, they opted for a “home” option.

Potro Gutiérrez is Cruz Azul’s new coach

Through their social networks, Blue Cross announced to Raul ‘Foal‘ Gutierrez as your new coach for the Opening 2022. The Mexican coach will take the reins of the club from the duel against Queretarocorresponding to the Matchday 11. Until now, the former technician of the Selection Mexican U-17 He directed the U-20 of the cement workers.

Beyond that the option that the ‘Foal‘ Gutierrez will arrive as an interim to the team, Blue Cross He did not specify if this will be the case or if he will have the opportunity to be the club’s permanent coach. For now you will have to look for the results to put into the Machine in the fight for the final phase of the tournament.

A Blue Cross He has seven games left in which he will seek to get into, at least, the playoff of the Opening 2022. The first test of theFoal‘ Gutierrez will be before Queretaroplaying in the Aztec stadium. Later they will have two visiting meetings, before Juarez and in front of scratched.

The Machine is located at position 17 of the Opening 2022 with only eight units. After having played ten games, they have won two, they have also drawn two and they have lost six games. The “good news” is that with a victory, they would reach 12th place, which is the last one that gives access to the playoffs.

