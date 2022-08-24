Cristiano Ronaldo’s next team unveiled by a bug on the official website: Here is the evidence

A bug on the club’s official website to reveal Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team. The Portuguese is lighting the hope of the fans who have clung to a very small clue.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Marseille between dream and reality. Indeed, what is going crazy in France right now is a real craze. The prospect of being able to see the Portuguese champion wearing the OM shirt has become the main topic of these last market days. It is inevitable not to think of the confrontation with Lionel Messi that would finally make the French Ligue 1 exciting with the hope of breaking PSG’s dominance. On social media the hashtag “RonaldOM” is back in trend and continues to fuel the hopes of Marseille fans ready to welcome a champion of the caliber of the Portuguese after so many years.

CR7 at the OM would find Igor again Tudor as a coach who worked with Ronaldo two years ago at Juve in Pirlo’s only season on the Juventus bench in a very complicated season for the Old Lady. But what is missing to see Cristiano Ronaldo at Marseille? The negotiation is always complicated and move CR7 from Manchester United it certainly represents a complicated operation: especially for costs. It seems to be fantasy football and at the moment it is impossible to understand whether or not there will be white smoke, even if a clue on the web gives hope to OM fans. An error on the French club’s website that strongly sparked the optimism of the Marseille fans to see Cristiano Ronaldo wearing the blue-white shirt.

A bug on the French club website clearly shows a detail that literally drove the fans crazy. Some videos published by the various OM users and fans on Twitter show how the Marseille site works correctly in every section: from the news to the gallery to the profile of each single player in the squad. Here, however, the attentions of the French fans are concentrated on this detail, who have noticed a small detail on the card Jonathan Clauss, currently the player who wears the famous number 7 shirt, which has always been a symbol of the figure of Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, by clicking on Clauss’s profile, the site shows the well-known “404 error”.

There is something wrong. A clue? A mere coincidence? The fact is that the people of Marseille at this moment have also clung to this small signal for what many, however, define as a market hallucination triggered by the great enthusiasm that the Marseille fans have for their team. Marseille will participate in the next Champions League, which is one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s priorities and among the reasons that are pushing him to leave United, but at this moment there does not seem to be the slightest perception that the negotiation can go through.

The fact is that the enthusiasm of Marseille is crazy and to spend to see Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, he also thought about it Djibril Cisse former striker of the French team who with a tweet invited CR7 to consider this possibility which today seems to be very unlikely.