“Cristiano Ronaldo is the most arrogant man in the world”

New troubles in sight for Cristiano Ronaldo. After the news of the appeal against the dismissal decision regarding the rape allegations made by Katryn Mayorga, CR7 now has to contend with the mother of the 14-year-old boy with autism whose cell phone was destroyed by the footballer as he was about to enter the locker room tunnel clapping his hands . The public apology of the Portuguese player, who even invited the follower to watch a game at Old Trafford, proposal that Sarah Kelly, the mother of the fan, has refused . From that moment the contrasts between the woman and the player would begin.

The boy’s mother’s tale

According to as reported by the Mirror, the 14-year-old’s mother revealed that the day after the incident was a man named Sergiowho introduced himself as Ronaldo’s personal assistant, called her with an offer to meet the player at United. The woman declined the invitation, but after two days a new call came, during which she was told that Cristiano Ronaldo would like to speak with her personally. The phone call was there. Sarah described the footballer as “the most arrogant man I’ve ever talked to“ and again “He asked me if I would like to meet his family“. It seems that Ronaldo told her not to be a bad father and that he had a terrible upbringing and lost his father. At that point it seems that the woman replied: “Everyone has a sobbing history Ronaldo, I lost my father as a young man, I got cancer“.

The legal action against Ronaldo

“He kept calling me Jack and he didn’t even know my name and I said to him: ‘My name is Sarah“. “I know the baby has problems“, Cristiano seems to have said, words to which Sarah replied:”He has no problems, he has a disability, you are the one with the problem“. Finally, the woman reported that the player “got away with it” And intends to take legal action against CR / and the club.