control for PS5 that can be customized

Image : PlayStation.

Sony has just introduced a new control for the Playstation 5. It is a more advanced and improved version of the DualSense that we already knew and that came along with the console. Its name is DualSense Edge and it is focused on customization and offering more buttons and possibilities.

The first thing that strikes the DualSense Edge is that it has two new “buttons” at the bottom of the control, similar to what we find on its direct rival, the Xbox Elite control on Microsoft consoles. But in addition, the new version of the DualSense has many features based on the customization of buttons and joysticks: you can “map” the buttons at the user’s whim (that is, customize what each button does), modify the sight and the sensitivity when aiming , and even customize each trigger individually and the distance they move when pressed.

Image : PlayStation.

It is also possible to exchange the tips of the joysticks for three types depending on the surface you prefer and is most comfortable, and replace the rear buttons. It’s even possible to completely swap out the joysticks should you need to replace them over time, which is very helpful for controller durability.

Finally, it is possible to create multiple user profiles with different button configurations, sensitivity and all other customizable aspects, to easily switch between the profile for competitive games and other types.

The DualSense Edge for now has no release date or price, but it certainly looks very interesting for all gamers on PS5 and, most likely, on PC as well.