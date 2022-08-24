Colombian who acted alongside Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny talked about her debut in Hollywood

Colombian talent continues to cross international borders to leave a mark in the film industry, where thousands of faces triumph with their versatility, passion and charisma. Several Colombians steal the glances of the curious, who applaud the arrival of celebrities in Hollywood and their role in well-known productions.

Between the victories that celebrities such as Sofía Vergara, Natalia Reyes, John Leguizmo, Manolo Cardona and Juan Pablo Raba have hadthe public continues to enjoy the appearances of new artists, who conquer with appearances in expected projects.

This was the case of Andrea Muñoz, a Colombian actress who aroused all kinds of reactions in international viewers with her Hollywood debut. The artist, based five years ago in Los Angeles, United States, had a participation in the film ‘Bullet Train’, a project starring Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny.

Recently, the Colombian gave an interview to RCN Radio, where she wanted to talk about her arrival on the big screen and the debut she experienced with this film production. Caleña revealed that her professional career did not bear the fruits she expected, so she jumped into the water and decided to study acting in the United States, exactly at the New York Film School.

“I always liked movies. At school and university I did theater and finally I said I am nobody in Colombia, I am nobody in Los Angeles; so I asked for a loan at Icetex and traveled to the United States to study acting at the New York Film School”, Muñoz said in the dialogue with the national media.

In her educational process, Andrea had to undergo long hours of work to be able to learn many things about this art, taking into account that she wanted to break into the industry. One of the classes that she had in her new profession helped her get a representative that catapulted her between producers and talents.

“We had a class called ‘Business of acting’. I took advantage of it a lot, I bought a book that comes out every year where managers and agents appear. I made a list of a hundred agents, I emailed them all and only one responded. She told me that initially she could represent me to participate in commercials”, told the artist about her beginnings.

Once she had experience casting for commercials, film and television agencies captured her talent and sought her out to undertake projects that were on the way. While she worked and studied, his representatives got the option to appear for the tape ‘Bullet Train’, which was an idea based on action and black humor.

Without thinking twice, the actress was measured at the casting in 2020 and prepared. However, her nerves were enough, so she doubted that she would be in the project when she saw who the cast members were.

“In August 2020 the audition for this character came, when I saw that Brad Pitt was in the cast I said I am not going to stay, but he introduced me with the intention that the casting director meet me and well a month they called me. I would think that about 200 people showed up for this character, ”said the woman from Cali in the interview.

In the interview with RCN Radio, Andrea Muñoz stated that she found out that she would be Bad Bunny’s partner in history, only a week before. There she entered the anxiety about how the scenes with the world artist would have to be.

“For me it was not easy because the scenes included kisses with him, it helped me a lot because he is very simple, he is shy, not demanding at all; it is interesting that a person with so much media power kept calm and well, after all, we were both debuting in the cinema, ”he added to his statements.

At the end of the dialogue, the Colombian actress pointed out that she met Pitt during the recordings in the framework of the covid-19 pandemic, hoping to share with other Hollywood talents.