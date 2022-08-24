Chris Hemsworth’s cars are worthy of Thor, the god of Thunder

With the latest installment of ‘Thor’ still on the billboard and with the thriller ‘The last spider sweeping Netflix’, Chris Hemsworth’s summer is being very successful. And to celebrate, the actor who plays the god of Thunder on the big screen has added a new four-wheel acquisition to his garage: an Audi R8. He is a great lover of cars and this is the most powerful Audi Sport to date, but it is not the only one with which he travels together with his family, in his power he has other jewels. We tell you about the latest R8 update from the brand with the four rings, the rear-wheel drive V10 Performance, and the other cars that Hemsworth has at his house in Australia.

Audi

The V10 RWD 2022 is the update of the propulsion version of the German supercar for which Chris Hemwort has paid more than 200,000 euros. As a peculiarity, the V10 engine is located just behind the seats, so every time it accelerates, the actor feels its power. The car goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

But before the R8 RWD, Chris had another Audi, the Q7, which he said is “incredibly impressive; I have three kids and three car seats and the occasional surfboard, and we all fit in comfortably!”

Acura MXD

The MXD is a three-row SUV, and it’s the one Chris rides with when he’s with the family. It is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine and is fitted with a 10-speed automatic transmission with ‘Padle Shifters’, providing superior acceleration.

It has the latest in safety technology and driver assistance to avoid collisions. For this car, the actor paid €1,399,900.

Cadillac

Another of the actor’s favorite SUVs is this Cadillac for which he paid €185,000. The latest model has an 8-cylinder engine with a power of 420 hp. In addition, it is equipped with all kinds of technological details such as navigation with augmented reality.

This model is one of the most unknown of the brand, which was manufactured from 2004 to 2015. It is a five-seater capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds. It has a six-speed automatic transmission. It is estimated that the actor paid around €62,000 for this SUV.