Chris Hemsworth: Filtered photos of Chris Hemsworth on the set of “Furiosa” and he looks unrecognizable | Film and Television

“Furious”the prequel to ‘MadMax’ filming began a couple of months ago, and the person in charge of breaking the news was Chris Hemsworthand although there have not been many details about it, some images have been leaked during production and the actor looks unrecognizable.

At the moment, the role that the Australian actor will have in this film has not been confirmed, however, thanks to the images we can confirm that he underwent a drastic transformation for this film.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: Chris Hemsworth shares the first image of the filming of ‘Furiosa’

In the new images you can see the actor with long haira long red beard split in two Y a mustacheand although at first it is not possible to see his clothing very well, it is possible to appreciate that he wears a red cape, just like his old character “Thor”.

It is also possible to see that he will share credits with none other than his children, Indian, Sasha Y tristanas well as with his wife Elsa Pataky.

In other shared images, the actor can be seen with blonder, very long and dirty hair, wearing a yellow and black vest with nothing underneath, accompanied by leather pants, boots and gloves.

The spin-off is based on the character of Fury Road, Imperator Furiosawhich was previously interpreted by Charlize Theron.

The filming of furious is taking place in Sydney, Australia, and has hundreds of extras, who surround Hemsworth between scene and scene. The creator of the franchise, George Millerreturns as director and co-writer of the film, along with Nico Lathourisas well as his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell.

This is what Anya Taylor-Joy looks like as the young Furiosa

But not only the appearance of Hemsworth has been revealed, because the protagonist Anya Taylor-Joy It was captured in previous days while he was on the film set.

The actress sports a darker hair color than we are used to seeing her, with what looks like blood stains on her clothes and a green glove, a color that is used for editing by the VFX team in post-production.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Chris Hemsworth wants to continue being Thor in the MCU

What will “Furiosa” be about?

According to its official synopsis: “As the world collapses, the young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Touring the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. As the two Tyrants battle for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she musters the means to find her way home.”.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Anya Taylor-Joy could become Marvel’s new Black Cat

In addition to Anya Taylor-Joy Y Chris Hemsworththe production has Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, who will play Rictus Erectus again. The film began shooting in Australia in early June and will be released on May 24, 2024.