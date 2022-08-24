Chris Hemsworth, committed to the return of an extinct animal

Chris Hemsworth is delighted with a project that aims to bring back to life an animal that has been extinct since 1936: the Tasmanian tiger. Also known as a marsupial wolf or a thylacine, it looks similar to a wild dog mixed with a tiger and could return to its habitat to balance the ecosystem. That’s the goal at least the company Colossal Biosciences, whose team of genetic engineers intends to reintroduce lost species in their territory of origin. This is assured by new york postwhich also includes some statements from the popular actor who gives life to Thor in the Marvel tapes.

“The elimination of an apex predator (one that has no natural predators), especially due to human eradication, it has a devastating effect on our ecosystem and contributes to problems such as the spread of disease, the overpopulation of certain species, and the disruption of native plant life,” he said. “Returning iconic species like the Tassie tiger remain top priority”, he pointed.

Enlarge Hakan Svenson

“The Tasmanian tiger is the only marsupial apex predator to have lived in modern times, so no other native species can replace it”, explained in this case Andrew Pask, from the University of Melbourne. “It is very difficult to predict what a non-native predator might do to the ecosystem, which is why the introduction of species into new habitats can lead to ecological disasters. Where a fundamental species of that environment has been lost, the best we can do is try to recover that animal”, settled.

The process to ‘create’ the Tasmanian tiger

As explained by the same medium, the rebirth of this animal is based on genetic material from its closest living relative. Curiously, this is a small carnivorous marsupial called fat-tailed dunnart, which is the size of a mouse. Their cells provide a DNA map that could be modified to look more like the Tasmanian tiger: “We’re basically engineering our dunnart cell to become a Tasmanian tiger cell.”

The thylacine became extinct in the 1930s mainly because of humans, experts say. At the time, a possible competition with dingoes was also considered as the cause of its extinction, but scientists emphasize that the Tasmanian tiger was more robust and would win in hand-to-hand combat and that they did not share hunting habits, since dingoes did by day and thylacines by night. Furthermore, at the end of the 19th century There was a persecution against this animal because the leaders understood that it threatened their chickens and sheep, so they began to give a reward for each Tasmanian tiger killed. “It was hunted to extinction (…). We are confident that with proper protection and no hunting rewards the thylacine will thrive in the wild again.”

The last specimen died on September 7 at the Hobart Zoo.. He had been captured in 1933 and died with controversy, as some experts say there was negligence and he was totally exposed outside his shelter during a strange day in Tasmania with very hot days and freezing temperatures at night. . Since 1996, the National Endangered Species Day has been celebrated in Australia in honor of this animal..