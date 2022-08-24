Chivas climbs to playoff positions towards a key duel against Pumas

Chivas, with two consecutive victories, now control their destiny towards the final phase of Liga MX

Chivas required only two wins to considerably improve his position in the general table of the Opening 2022 and now he dreams of a perfect week of nine points when next Saturday, sharp at 9:00 p.m., he receives Cougars in a very striking duel of the Mexican championship despite the fact that the university students arrive in low hours, but that they can reverse with a good result this Wednesday at home against Tigres.

Ricardo Cadena was walking on a tightrope after eight games in this championship since they were one of the teams that took the longest to find victory and were even disputing the last places in the general table with Gallos Blancos, but since the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas have shown a different face and this has already begun to be noticed on the court with consecutive wins that have transformed their championship.

Chivaswhich just a few days ago appeared even in the penultimate place of the Opening 2022right now, after beating Rayados de Monterrey by the slightest difference, which came as the general leader, rose to 11th position, which for now would put them in the playoffs against Tuzos del Pachuca.

Santiago Ormeño, with his first goal of the tournament, propelled Chivas to the Apertura 2022 playoff EFE

The rojiblancos went to Aguascalientes and beat Rayos del Necaxa 4-0 with a great performance by Fernando Beltrán and Ángel Zaldívar and now, just a few days later, they confirmed their improvement with a narrow victory against Rayados thanks to a goal by Santiago Ormeño, who incidentally debuted as a scorer with the Chivas.

Now, with confidence back in the Sacred Flock, they are preparing to receive next Saturday Cougars in a duel that the Guadalajarans remember with pleasure after having as a closer reference what happened in the previous playoff when they eliminated the Pedregal felines with a resounding 4-1.

Cougars It was one of the teams that was reinforced the most towards this Opening 2022 and they monopolized the spotlight with the hiring of the Brazilian Dani Alves, but they still do not know the victory since the Amazonian joined, but everything can change this Wednesday in the match that will be held at the University Olympic.

As if that were not enough, next Saturday’s game will be the reunion of Alan Mozo and César ‘Chino’ Huerta with their previous team, but the side that was forged in the auriazul quarry is far from being the solution that was expected since it took a while to earning ownership and in the most recent commitments he has returned to the bench and is even the third option in the position in which he usually stands out.