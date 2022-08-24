celebrity long white skirts and how to wear them

Once the warm season is over with its bikinis and flip-flops, the sure bet for autumn days is the long skirt. In fact, in this autumn 2022 the maxi skirt comes in different styles: from the seductive one in velvet, to the inevitable leather skirt, passing through the classic ones in tweed and tartan with a bon-ton style. Of all the models, however, the one that is very easy to combine and perfect to be worn at any temperature is the long white skirt. And if you thought that this model was among those garments to be used only in summer and to be stored in the wardrobe until next summer, we will change your mind because it is not so. Not by chance, it is a key piece of the wardrobe suitable for any time of the year with which you can recreate a variety of almost infinite outfits. They range from the pleated model to the pleated one and from that of jeans with slits to the comfy-chic one in cotton, all declined strictly in white. In short, there are models for every taste, the important thing will be to find the right one with which to turn the mid-season looks. Like Dua Lipa she wore a long white skirt to celebrate her birthday.

Fall winter fashion 2022 2023: the long white skirt by Dua Lipa is the evergreen garment of the season

When we talk about Dua Lipa we can only think of a young woman with very clear ideas and an iron will. The British singer-songwriter and model, of Albanian-Kosovar origins, has turned 27, and in addition to churning out globally successful singles she is among the most influential it-girls in terms of looks. Just to celebrate her birthday, he wore a dazzling outfit entirely signed by Marc Jacobs consisting of a crystal bra and a long white skirt.

The long skirt worn by Dua Lipa is a high-waisted model in white. Made of denim, the longuette has a feminine and essential cut with a flared silhouette. Very versatile, it easily combines with a cropped shirt and a pair of ankle boots for a more elegant look. But Dua Lipa isn’t the only celeb who wore this timeless piece. This is also demonstrated by Kendall Jenner, who, to inaugurate the month of September, showed off a long skirt rigorously declined in the non-color par excellence.

Trends fall winter 2022 2023, all the long white skirts of celebrities

While the outfit shown by Dua on Instagram represents the ideal glamorous-chic alternative for a special evening, Kendall Jenner’s look teaches how to wear the maxi skirt in your free time. Long white skirt, green top, white sneakers and an XXL bag make up the look of the American supermodel, ideal for long walks or intense shopping sessions. This model can be combined with a cardigan and pumps in a Mary Jane key with the ribbed sock for an office look while, for the evening you can play with layers with a silk blouse and a blazer.

Comfortable, perfect to use on any occasion and extremely chic, the long white skirts are the most popular trend shown by celebrities to complete the September looks.