Celebrities and celebrities who had a child when they were very young

Sofia Vergara

The actress became a mother for the first and only time at the age of nineteen. After the failed relationship with the father of her son Manolo, Joe González Ripoll, Sofía Vergara moved to Miami and over time managed to become the highest paid Latin actress on television in the United States, thanks to her successful role as ‘Glory’ in ‘Modern Family’.



Romeo Santos

The “King of Bachata” announced that he became a father when he was seventeen years old, with his then-partner, Samanta Medina. As a result of this relationship, Alex Damián was born, with whom the actor assures that he loves to spend his free time.



Charles Baute

Carlos Baute became a father for the first time when he was 15 years old and, although a few years of complicated relationship with his ex-partner and son passed, Baute presented his son José Daniel through his social networks.



Maria Felix

Popularly known as ‘La Doña’, María Félix was another of the actresses who became a mother at a very young age. The actress gave birth to her only child, Enrique Álvarez Félix, when she was 20 years old.



Stephanie Chambers

At the age of 19, Stephanie Salas became the mother of Michelle Salas, the first daughter of the 19-year-old singer, Luis Miguel.



Barbara of Regil

She rose to fame thanks to her role as ‘Rosario López’ in the telenovela ‘Rosario Tijeras’, but through interviews and social networks, Bárbara de Regil has always shown herself as a proud young mother. The actress became a mother when she was sixteen years old, after suffering a delicate pregnancy due to her anemia, in addition to suffering the abandonment of her then-partner and father of her daughter, Mar de Ella.



Ximena Cordoba

At the age of sixteen, Ximena Córdoba became the single mother of her son Samuel. Despite the fact that her then-boyfriend denied her support, Ximena Córdoba decided to go ahead and deal with the situation.



Ximena Duke

The Colombian presenter, model and actress became a mother when she was nineteen years old, as a result of her relationship with the Mexican actor Christian Carabias. Although they are separated, Ximena Duque and Christian maintain an excellent relationship for the benefit of their son.



Jenni Rivera

The ‘Diva de la Banda’ who gained international fame and sold more than 25 million records in the United States and Mexico, was another of the great stars who became a mother at a very young age. Jenni Rivera gave birth to “Chiquis” when she was fifteen years old.



Julian Gil

Although many do not believe it, Julián Gil became a father when he was fifteen years old, when he welcomed his daughter Nicolle, the fruit of his relationship with Brenda Torres, whom he married as a minor and whom he divorced after two years. of marriage.



Ludwika Palette

Recognized for her participation in telenovelas such as “Carousel”, “Grandfather and I” and others, Ludwika Paleta became the mother of Nicolás when she was 20 years old. Her first child, Nicolás, was the result of her relationship with fellow actor Plutarco Haza, whom she divorced in 2008.



Ricardo Montaner

He was 18 years old when the Venezuelan singer became the father of his first son, Alejandro. Although his relationship with Ana Vaz did not prosper, Alejandro maintains a close relationship with the singer, his current wife and his half-siblings.



Richard Camacho

Famous for being part of CNCO, he became a father at the age of nineteen, when he welcomed his daughter Aaliyah. Although the sentimental relationship with the girl’s mother did not prosper, Richard maintains a close relationship with the little girl.



Shannon from Lima

The beautiful Shannon de Lima became a mother when she was nineteen years old. It is known that both Marc Anthony and James Rodríguez lived with little Daniel while their love affair with the model and influencer lasted.



Barbara Mori

At the age of 20, Bárbara Morí became Sergio’s mother, the result of her relationship with Sergio Mayer.



Chiquinquira Delgado

The Venezuelan model, actress and presenter became the mother of María Elena, when she was nineteen years old, as a result of her relationship with the singer-songwriter Guillermo Dávila. Years later she would welcome her second daughter, Carlota.



Fabiola Campomanes

The actress Fabiola Campomanes is another of the celebrities who at the age of nineteen became the mother of her daughter Sofía. In Fabiola’s case, she had to work as a single mother after her partner and the father of her daughter died unexpectedly.
Photo: @jcandianiphoto



Jackie Guerrido

It was at the age of sixteen when Jackie Guerrido became the mother of Tomás Ramírez. Although she confesses that it was not an easy situation, since she had to combine studies with her role as her mother, Jackie decided to become a mother again three years later, this time with her daughter Adieny hers.



Violet Isfel

Famous for her character in ‘Dare to Dream’, Violeta Isfel became a mother when she was seventeen years old, after giving birth to her son Omar in 2002.



