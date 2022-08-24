Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña, presented with the CDS Vida team from Honduras

Carlos Peña will have a new opportunity in professional soccer by signing with CDS Vida of the Honduran National League, where he will have his first experience at 32 years old

HONDURAS — The Mexican midfielder Carlos Pena will have a new opportunity in professional football by signing with the CDS Life of the Honduran National Leaguesame where he will live his first experience at 32 years of age.

The former Mexican national has not played since 2021, when he was a member of the old guatemala and it was this Tuesday that the arrival of ‘Gullit’ Pena to Central American football.

“I want to send you a big hello, especially for Ceiba Atlantisgirlfriend from Honduras, especially for all the Cocotera del Vida fans, on behalf of “Gullit” Pena and soon we will be there with you, that you are the best, see you soon”, were the first words of the new element of La Honduran National League.

Grief He was presented with his new club and has eight months of inactivity, since his last professional match took place in December 2021 in Guatemalan soccer, while in the FAS from El Salvador He was a figure and became champion in Clausura 2021. Despite being one of the most important players, ‘Gullit’ He decided not to renew with the Salvadoran team.

The former World Cup player had his last chance in Mexican professional football in 2020 when he played for the UAT Expansion League Roadrunnerlater lived a few months the experience of the Football League to the military with Veracruz, a club that owed salaries to the footballer.

The latest news from Carlos Pena They have been extra court, as fans have captured it through videos in an inconvenient state and with problems articulating words.

His new club is in third position in the championship, which has only played five dates and where they add 8 units. In the first place is Olimpia and in the second position the Motagua.