career, love story with Ben Affleck, movies and most famous songs

July 24 was the birthday of Jennifer Lopez born in New York, in the Bronx neighborhood, in 1969 to Puerto Rican parents. Her career began at an early age, when in fact, at the age of 5 she began to devote herself to her two greatest passions, dance and singing, enrolling in several specialized schools in the city of New York.

After months of auditions, she is finally selected as a dancer for various rap videos, she was in fact, the backup dancer for New Kids on the Block and for Janet Jacksonalso making an appearance in his 1993 video, “That’s the Way Love Goes “.

At the same time to auditions as a dancer, Jennifer has also dedicated herself to the small screen, making her debut in 1990 in the sit-com In Living Color and in the TV series Second Chances. The big screen debut takes place in 1986 in a small role in the drama My Little Girlwhich was followed a few years later by the film written and directed by Gregory Nava, My Family. And it is in these years that the career of Jennifer Lopez.

Birthday this year Jennifer Lopez she celebrated him as a newlywed, in fact she got married in secret on July 16th with Ben Affleck. Of the flash wedding celebrated in Las Vegas, neither the bride nor the groom shared official images and with the utmost respect for privacy, the new spouses are not sharing even photos of their honeymoon on social networks, although the pop star is very active on social media and you often use the Instagram platform that boasts 219 million followers, sharing her looks but also moments of everyday life.

Of the honeymoon we only know that these days they are in Paristhe city of love and were photographed both in the hotel chosen for the stay and around the city, tenderly embraced and hand in hand.

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

His history with Ben Affleck begins in November 2002 when a real love at first sight takes place between the two after having acted together in the film Lilies. A passion so overwhelming that it leads the pop star to formalize her relationship while she is still busy with divorce from her second husband, the dancer Cris Judd.

In July 2003 the marriage proposal arrives, complete with roses, candles and a dizzying solitaire, but four days before the ceremony, in January 2004, the two suddenly break up.

It seems that Well was not ready for the big step, which he will take a year later with the actress Jennifer Garner from which she will have three children, before separating in 2015 and falling into a dramatic spiral of addiction, from which she will only emerge years later.

The backfire between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck begins a year ago, when after the lockdown the two indulge in a romantic yacht holiday first in France and then in Italy, culminating in the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival for the presentation of “The last duel “ from Ridley Scott, for which Affleck he is an interpreter and screenwriter.

And now seventeen years after the end of their first romance, on Jennifer Lopez’s birthday, they are back together and finally married.

Jennifer, as well as Ben already has children from his previous marriage. After the breakup with the actor, in fact, the beautiful Lopez got married with her longtime friend Marc Anthony, from whom he had twins, Emme And Max, born on February 22, 2008 in New York. The love story between her and Marc, however, is shipwrecked in June 2014, when the two divorce. During the years Jennifer will have two other important flirts, the first with the dancer Casper Smart and the other with the former sportsman Alexander Rodriguez.

The most successful films in which Jennifer Lopez is present

There are many films of Jennifer Lopez which have been very successful. Over the course of her career, the actress has gone from playing dramatic roles to romantic ones and among her most successful films we find:

Selena: one of the films that have definitively consecrated Jennifer Lopez’s acting talent. The film directed by Gregory Nava, earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Movie. Made in 1997, in this film the actress plays the singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez, died under tragic circumstances in 1995, aged just 23. Retracing the life and career of the young singer, it is narrated how Selena’s father soon discovered his daughter’s talents and all the fundamental stages of his life are shown, from concerts to family quarrels, up to his killing at the hands of her. his manager.

Shell We Dance?: Over the course of her career, Jennifer Lopez has proven to be, in addition to being a good actress, also an excellent dancer, showing her skills to the fullest in Shall We Dance?. Inspired by the 1996 Japanese film of the same name by Masayuki Histhe film was made in 2004 and tells the story of John Clark, played by Richard Gere, a Chicago lawyer who, despite having a perfect family life and career, is bored with the usual routine. The turning point comes one evening when, returning from work, John is struck by the beauty of melancholy Paulina, a girl who works in such a dance school, on impulse enrolls in a dance class, realizing that she is really denied for that discipline.

The Wall Street girls: one of the most popular films of Jennifer Lopez, which also earned her a Golden Globe nomination, is The Wall Street girlsa thriller comedy in which Lopez plays Ramona Vega, a stripper who hatches a winning plan to steal money from rich men.The film is based on a true story, told in a 2015 New York Magazine article, The Hustlers at Scores, written by Jessica Pressler.

Sooner or later I get married: among the comedies starring Jennifer Lopez Sooner or later I get married it is one of the most famous. In the film Lopez plays the Italian-American wedding planner Mary Fiore, who falls in love with a charming doctor without knowing that in reality the man is about to get married, and it will be she who will have to organize the wedding.

Jennifer Lopez’s most famous songs

But Jennifer Lopez proved that she is not only an actress but also a singer, her musical career began in 1999 with the record “On the 6”, success that has taken his name all over the world, at the same time clearing the Latin pop movement. In 2012, the Lopez was the second most powerful celebrity in the world Forbes and in 2018, the Time included her in the list of the 100 most influential people, reconfirming her great popularity even after a long time, so here are some of her most famous songs:

On the Floor: track taken from Jennifer Lopez’s seventh studio album, entitled “Love”, which brings with it one of her most famous collaborations, the one with Pitbull. The song includes house and electronic elements. It is one of the most important singles of the pop star’s career to date, in fact it has sold over 4 million copies, consolidating itself as one of the symbolic songs of the Latin American pop star.

Let’s get loud: is a song that comes directly from the debut album of Jennifer Lopez, “On the 6” 1999, and became another iconic song by the star. The song was originally written for Gloria Estefan but it was then passed on to Jennifer who made it a point of reference for her big launch in the world of music.

Ain’t Your Mama: single influenced by reggae, dancehall and latin music. The track mixes fast-paced rhythms with a text entirely dedicated to female emancipation. The song was very successful especially in Europe, where it reached excellent positions in Spain, Switzerland, Finland and France.

If You Had My Love: was the debut song of Jennifer Lopez which catapulted her from the world of cinema to that of pop, skipping all the intermediate steps. The song was a great success, acclaimed by critics and the public, it won “Billboard Best New Artist Video” and the “Teen Choice Awards” in 1999.

Leave a comment for the birthday Jennifer Lopez and what do you think about marriage with Ben Affleck? Do you like them together?