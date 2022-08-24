Cardi B: Cardi B hits a fan who wanted to spread with the microphone – Music

The singer was involved in a controversial incident while giving a concert at the Wireless Festival in London. Apparently, a fan wanted to cross the line and the New Yorker reacted by attacking him with the microphone with which she sang. The video of the reaction quickly went viral.

In one of the recordings, it is seen how someone from the public tries to take the microphone from the artist, without success, after which she continues rapping as if nothing had happened. Seconds later, it is not very clear if the same person is holding her hair or if Cardi simply remembers the microphone and cannot stand it. Regardless of what it is, the ‘WAP’ artist proceeds to hit the fan with the microphone repeatedly, until the festival screen goes black and the audience begins to chant: “Cardi! Cardy! Cardy!”







Netizens have reacted to what happened with mixed opinions. “If that was me, Cardi B would be paying me a lot of money out of her pocket!”; “Why would you grab the microphone? That person is to blame”; “That person started it, but she continued the physical assault. If that girl sues, she will get money”; “Wow, they touched her until they dragged her. What kind of physical action do you want?”, and “Her own fault of her, why would you try to grab the microphone like that? I would have hit her too”, were some comments.

Cardi has not spoken about the incident, but she has shared some clips from the performance on her Instagram profile. In the caption of the post she talks about the great length of the Wireless stage and mentions that “a lot of resistance is needed”. In addition, she has thanked Megan Thee Stallion and her husband, Offset, for joining her on stage.