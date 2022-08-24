Camila Cabello collaborates with Hans Zimmer

Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer have joined forces to compose and record a new song for the BBC One docu-series on “Earth’s Wonderful Wildlife”, “Frozen Planet II”.

As reported by the US edition of “Billboard”, the song will be titled “Take Me Back Home“and will premiere on the British BBC Radio 1 on 26 August before its release.

The song was announced by the BBC with a press release, in which it was made known that the piece features Cabello’s voice with Zimmer’s orchestrationand that the two have worked with arranger Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel of Bleeding Fingers.

“My life is a dream“, wrote the Cuban-born singer on Twitter, to share the news with fans. In a statement to the BBC, she added:” To be able to combine my passion for the planet and my music it’s a dream come truewithout considering being able to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer “.

The composers for the big screen, among the most appreciated, for his part, said: “It was exciting compose and record ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and find that i his musical talents they are as powerful as his voice. “