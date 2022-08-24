Camila Cabello announces a new project for the big screen

Camila Cabello has a new project on her hands. After a summer in which the artist has been able to disconnect, accompanied by her loved ones and her new hope, with the arrival of September she is already preparing to return to work, and there are not a few projects she has for this year .

A new incursion of the artist on the big screen has recently come to light, although this time, it will not be as an actress, but rather will perform one of the songs from the soundtrack of a documentaryas published this week.

In this way, Camila will premiere with the renowned composer Hans Zimmer a song titled Take Me Back Homefor a documentary project, Frozen Planet IIthe BBC documentary that continues the success of a series started in 2011 about planet Earth.

🎶@Camila_Cabello and @HansZimmer collaborate on new song for Frozen Planet II. Global superstar and world-renowned composer to soundtrack first look trailer of Sir David Attenborough-narrated landmark from @BBCStudios Natural History Unit for @BBCOne.https://t.co/KXPUajRM7i — BBC Studios Press Office (@BBCStudiosPress) August 21, 2022

A dream come true for the American artist, as she herself has expressed through her social networks. “Life is a dream,” Camila wrote. by sharing the news of his new project with his Twitter followers.

Thus, Camila Cabello continues adding projects in her unstoppable professional career. Turned into one of the artists of the moment in the whole world, after a few complicated months due to her breakup with the artist Shawn Mendes, she has returned to the fray, and has big plans for the coming months.

And the first of these great projects comes with the announcement of his participation in the documentary about Earth. A project that It makes you especially excited and it will surely bring you great professional joy.